JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Price Target to $75.00

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued an in-line rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of ESAB from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ESAB has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.43.

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $71.16 on Wednesday. ESAB has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $73.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.09. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.38.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $720.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ESAB will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.96%.

In other ESAB news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,163.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 636 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $45,626.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,996.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,163.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ESAB in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ESAB in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ESAB in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ESAB by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ESAB in the second quarter worth about $109,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

