JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target to $32.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on NMI from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NMI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.75.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. NMI has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $30.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.19.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. NMI had a net margin of 56.07% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NMI will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 2,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $65,846.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,002.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NMI by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NMI by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of NMI by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of NMI by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in NMI by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

