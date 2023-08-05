JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Target Price to GBX 1,063

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,148 ($14.74) to GBX 1,063 ($13.65) in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

STJPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded St. James’s Place from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded St. James’s Place from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,305.75.

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

STJPF stock opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average is $14.08.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

