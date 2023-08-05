JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.69 and last traded at $38.76. Approximately 700,994 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 600% from the average daily volume of 100,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average of $38.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 4,445,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 195.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 690,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,008,000 after purchasing an additional 456,620 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,028,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 532.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 45,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,051,000.

About JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF

The JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (JPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt securities from emerging markets. Securities are selected and weighted based on fundamental criteria.

