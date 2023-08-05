Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.00

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.20 ($0.09), with a volume of 2348613 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.20 ($0.09).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 17 ($0.22) target price on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Get Jubilee Metals Group alerts:

Jubilee Metals Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £202.76 million, a PE ratio of 740.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.80.

Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.