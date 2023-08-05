Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Shares Gap Up to $22.26

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.26, but opened at $23.46. Kaman shares last traded at $22.44, with a volume of 7,002 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kaman in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Kaman Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Kaman Announces Dividend

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $194.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.85 million. Equities analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaman

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAMN. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaman during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 55.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 86.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

See Also

