Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $300.00 price target on the stock.

KRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $271.35.

Karuna Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.38. The company had a trading volume of 302,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,366. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.77. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $131.64 and a 1-year high of $278.25.

Insider Activity at Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.76) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.95%. Karuna Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 98.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,810 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $2,704,136.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,810 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $2,704,136.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 9,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $2,010,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,811,100.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,810 shares of company stock valued at $4,930,476 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 594.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 162,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,976,000 after buying an additional 61,086 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

