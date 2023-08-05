KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.40

Shares of KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and traded as low as $14.19. KDDI shares last traded at $14.23, with a volume of 563,544 shares traded.

KDDI Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Get KDDI alerts:

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.95%. Research analysts predict that KDDI Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.