Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Kestrel Gold Inc. (CVE:KGC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 11000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kestrel Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05.

Kestrel Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the King Solomon Dome project located in Yukon Territory. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Grabben and Sixtymile properties located in the Tintina Gold Belt; and the QCM property located in northern British Columbia.

