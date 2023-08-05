KeyCorp Increases Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target to $65.00

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Acushnet’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Acushnet Trading Up 0.2 %

Acushnet stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.24. 340,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,799. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.54. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $689.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.30 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 21.62%. Acushnet’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acushnet

In other Acushnet news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,719.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Acushnet news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,719.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Louise Bohn sold 30,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,542,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,561,806.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acushnet

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 57.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 16,930 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Acushnet by 527.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. 53.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

