Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust (LON:KPC) Shares Down 1.4%

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust plc (LON:KPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 215 ($2.76) and last traded at GBX 218 ($2.80). 320,834 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 145,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 221 ($2.84).

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 216.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 212.20. The company has a market capitalization of £134.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Company Profile

Keystone Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Baillie Gifford & Co Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a top-down stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as sound balance sheets, good cash flows, ability to pay and sustain dividends, good asset bases, and market conditions to create its portfolio.

