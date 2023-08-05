Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 33.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average is $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 101.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.