Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $75.05

Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 75.05 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 73.69 ($0.95), with a volume of 96020 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.25 ($0.95).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 64.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 62.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.26. The company has a market capitalization of £135.71 million, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light + Air, Water + Energy, Data + Flooring, and Roofing + Waterproofing.

