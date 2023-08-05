KlayUniverse Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $656,598.98 (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 5th. KlayUniverse has a market cap of $656,598.98 and approximately $194.44 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KlayUniverse token can now be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded down 52.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 57.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000032 BTC.

KlayUniverse Token Profile

KlayUniverse launched on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.01274122 USD and is down -15.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $320.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

