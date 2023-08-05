Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $616.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.52 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 82.45% and a net margin of 7.84%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Kontoor Brands updated its FY23 guidance to $4.55-4.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.55-$4.75 EPS.

Kontoor Brands Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of KTB stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,689. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.56. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $31.46 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

