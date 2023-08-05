Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues Earnings Results

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $577.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.00 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Koppers updated its FY23 guidance to $4.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.40-$4.40 EPS.

Koppers stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.86. 60,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,328. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.87. Koppers has a one year low of $20.11 and a one year high of $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 15,265 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $479,626.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Koppers news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 15,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $479,626.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 4,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $157,941.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,884.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KOP. StockNews.com began coverage on Koppers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

