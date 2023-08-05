KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Piper Sandler

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
KORU Medical Systems Stock Down 0.8 %
KRMD stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.53. 80,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,988. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76. The company has a market cap of $115.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 4.11. KORU Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $4.48.
KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 million. KORU Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a negative net margin of 29.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that KORU Medical Systems will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
About KORU Medical Systems
KORU Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the subcutaneous drug delivery market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.
