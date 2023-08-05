Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz updated its FY23 guidance to $2.83-2.91 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.83-$2.91 EPS.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,771,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,354,360. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.29.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Kraft Heinz

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,224,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,795,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,701 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after buying an additional 1,491,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

