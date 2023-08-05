Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Buys Shares of 13,600 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,600 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 63.9% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.26. 1,218,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,008. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.55. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.00 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

