Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Kronos Worldwide Stock Up 2.7 %

Kronos Worldwide stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.02. 140,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,216. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.10 and a beta of 1.06. Kronos Worldwide has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.54.

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.39). Kronos Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $426.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.98 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently -380.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kronos Worldwide news, EVP Andrew B. Nace acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $33,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,744.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kronos Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 558.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 214.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 25.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.