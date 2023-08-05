Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) PT Raised to $127.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LDOS. Barclays dropped their price target on Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.30.

LDOS opened at $97.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.73 and a 200-day moving average of $90.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.25. Leidos has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $110.91. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Leidos news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,503. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $893,515.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 6,300 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,503. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 56.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Leidos by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 56.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

