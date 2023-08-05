Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.58 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 33.30% and a negative net margin of 79.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share.

Lemonade Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LMND traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.13. 2,770,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,029. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.46. Lemonade has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $32.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.30.

Insider Transactions at Lemonade

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,474 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $26,915.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 268,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,904,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,012 shares of company stock valued at $136,739 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lemonade

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lemonade by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Lemonade by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lemonade by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after buying an additional 19,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lemonade by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after buying an additional 23,107 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Lemonade by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lemonade from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Recommended Stories

