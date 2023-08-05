Liberty Media Acquisition (OTCMKTS:LMACU) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. 7,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 73,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Liberty Media Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08.

Get Liberty Media Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Liberty Media Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth $5,015,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 717.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 289,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 254,170 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 412.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 131,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 105,778 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 2.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 61.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 27,721 shares during the last quarter.

About Liberty Media Acquisition

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.