Lightspeed Commerce’s (LSPD) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

LSPD has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.76.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Lightspeed Commerce stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.81. The stock had a trading volume of 984,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,414. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $184.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.76 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 132.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 7.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

