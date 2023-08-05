Lindenwold Advisors INC Buys 1,010 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. General Mills accounts for about 2.1% of Lindenwold Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in General Mills by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 53,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 553,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,296,000 after acquiring an additional 25,313 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank raised its holdings in General Mills by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

General Mills Trading Down 1.2 %

GIS opened at $73.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.33. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.52 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

