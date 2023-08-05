Lindenwold Advisors INC Buys 522 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lindenwold Advisors INC increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,093 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Target by 3,577.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $191.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.54.

NYSE:TGT opened at $132.55 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $125.08 and a 1-year high of $183.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 73.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

