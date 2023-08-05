Lindenwold Advisors INC Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:PFE opened at $35.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.65 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.
