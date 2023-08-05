Lindenwold Advisors INC Grows Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Lindenwold Advisors INC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.4% of Lindenwold Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,363,708,000 after buying an additional 430,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,249,634,000 after acquiring an additional 129,335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,623,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,854,820,000 after acquiring an additional 47,546 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,463,536,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,232,804,000 after acquiring an additional 57,862 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackRock Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.69.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $710.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $703.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $690.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.16 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.41%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

