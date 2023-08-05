Lindenwold Advisors INC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. American Water Works accounts for about 1.3% of Lindenwold Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 64,405.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,544 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in American Water Works by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 972,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,534,000 after acquiring an additional 453,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,710,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,579,000 after purchasing an additional 382,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK opened at $141.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $162.59.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 59.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

