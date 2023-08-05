Lindenwold Advisors INC Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Hologic comprises 1.8% of Lindenwold Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,919,000 after buying an additional 381,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hologic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,426,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $877,794,000 after buying an additional 94,561 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hologic by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,174,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,093,000 after purchasing an additional 907,874 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,144,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,068,000 after purchasing an additional 181,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Down 0.3 %

HOLX opened at $75.93 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $87.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.43 and a 200-day moving average of $80.89.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.92.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

