Lindenwold Advisors INC Increases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,138 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.92.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $129.80 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.39 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.03.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.98%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

