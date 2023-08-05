Lindenwold Advisors INC Purchases 1,396 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,034 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Owens Corning by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,154,000 after purchasing an additional 155,155 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,608,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,766,000 after purchasing an additional 234,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,345,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,106,000 after acquiring an additional 210,192 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,369,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 76,454 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Owens Corning by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,104,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,649,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares during the period. 93.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $389,423.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,967,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,906.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Owens Corning from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.92.

Shares of OC stock opened at $140.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $74.22 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.59.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.97. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

