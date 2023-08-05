Lindenwold Advisors INC Purchases Shares of 2,268 Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Lindenwold Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,268 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COLM. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 523.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $564,310.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COLM shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $93.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.44.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $75.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.20. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $98.32.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $620.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.45 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

