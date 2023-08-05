Lindenwold Advisors INC Raises Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $2,927,000. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 23,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $275.69 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.13 and a 52-week high of $357.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.20.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

