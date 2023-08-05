Linear (LINA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $140.55 Million

Linear (LINA) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Linear coin can now be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a market cap of $140.55 million and approximately $8.38 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Linear

Linear launched on September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

