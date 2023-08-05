Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Buys Shares of 7,569 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. PayPal makes up 1.5% of Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its stake in PayPal by 168.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.03.

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.75. 25,279,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,861,154. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The company has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.94.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

