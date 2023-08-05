Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes $3.99 Million Position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 315,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.24% of Beauty Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beauty Health by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,514,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,964,000 after buying an additional 830,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Beauty Health by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,778,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,300,000 after purchasing an additional 423,084 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Beauty Health by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,020,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,742,000 after purchasing an additional 407,849 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Beauty Health by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,576,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,216 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Beauty Health by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,394,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,414,000 after buying an additional 125,195 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SKIN stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.56. The Beauty Health Company has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 8.66 and a current ratio of 10.35.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Beauty Health from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beauty Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

