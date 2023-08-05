Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Trims Stock Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,665 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Red Rock Resorts worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

RRR opened at $45.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 2.13. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $416.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.60 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 394.10%. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

