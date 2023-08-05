Litecoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $314.41 Million (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $6.08 billion and $314.41 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $82.76 or 0.00285036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013793 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000077 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000497 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Litecoin Coin Profile
Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,508,858 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.
