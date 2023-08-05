Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Livent’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LTHM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. CICC Research raised Livent from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Livent from $37.00 to $33.50 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Livent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Livent currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.15.

Livent stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,674,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,723. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Livent has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $36.38.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Livent had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.00 million. Analysts forecast that Livent will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Livent by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Livent by 1.1% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Livent by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Livent by 25.1% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Livent by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

