London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Shares Down 0.7%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8,176 ($104.97) and last traded at GBX 8,286 ($106.38). 459,792 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,015,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,346 ($107.15).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSEG. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,200 ($118.12) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,550 ($122.61) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,900 ($127.10) to GBX 9,967 ($127.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,436.17 ($121.15).

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8,408.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,012.36. The company has a market cap of £40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5,690.91, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 35.70 ($0.46) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,482.52%.

In other news, insider Martin Brand purchased 9,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 8,363 ($107.37) per share, for a total transaction of £753,924.45 ($967,934.84). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 130,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,127,612 and have sold 161,114 shares valued at $1,340,196,808. Insiders own 21.71% of the company’s stock.

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

