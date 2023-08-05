Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $82.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LPX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.60.

NYSE LPX traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.87 and its 200 day moving average is $63.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.70. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $79.56.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.12). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 7,044,909 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $417,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,003 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,364,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $182,412,000 after buying an additional 297,720 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,323,863 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $180,187,000 after acquiring an additional 196,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $151,692,000 after acquiring an additional 50,575 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,016,035 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $63,115,000 after purchasing an additional 18,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

