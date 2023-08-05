Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LSDI) Lock-Up Period Will End on August 8th

Lucy Scientific Discovery’s (NASDAQ:LSDI – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, August 8th. Lucy Scientific Discovery had issued 1,875,000 shares in its public offering on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $7,500,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Lucy Scientific Discovery in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Lucy Scientific Discovery Trading Up 5.7 %
LSDI stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. Lucy Scientific Discovery has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $4.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.16.
Institutional Trading of Lucy Scientific Discovery
About Lucy Scientific Discovery
Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of psychedelic products. It offers biological raw materials, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and finished biopharmaceutical products. The company was formerly known as Hollyweed North Cannabis Inc and changed its name to Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc in May 2021.
