LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXPGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $87.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.35 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. LXP Industrial Trust updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.66-$0.70 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.66-0.70 EPS.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LXP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,524,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,568. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $11.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 238.11%.

Institutional Trading of LXP Industrial Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 142,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 10.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 16.3% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LXP. JMP Securities began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

