LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $87.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.35 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. LXP Industrial Trust updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.66-$0.70 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.66-0.70 EPS.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LXP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,524,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,568. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $11.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 238.11%.

Institutional Trading of LXP Industrial Trust

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 142,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 10.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 16.3% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LXP. JMP Securities began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

