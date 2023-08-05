LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Releases Earnings Results

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.19 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $95.71. 2,378,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,552. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 225.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.