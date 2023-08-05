LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC cut its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,468 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,576,000 after buying an additional 2,099,644 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,576,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,925,000 after buying an additional 730,986 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,173,000 after acquiring an additional 586,864 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $37,096,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.71. 2,378,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.43 and its 200-day moving average is $92.53.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.06.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.