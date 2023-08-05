Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 135,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 963,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Magenta Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a market cap of $48.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Magenta Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $3,786,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $596,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 201.1% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 796,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 531,984 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 408.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 614,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 493,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 205.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 492,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company focus on improving stem cell transplantation. Its product candidates are designed to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. The company's product portfolio includes MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody conjugated to an amanitin payload that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and leukemia cells; and MGTA-45, an anti-human CD45 antibody conjugated to a DNA-interacting payload for HSCs, leukemia cells, and immune cells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.