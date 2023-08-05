Magna International Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

Magna International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Magna International has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Magna International to earn $6.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

NYSE MGA opened at $60.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Magna International has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $68.92. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.97.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. Magna International had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,821,000 after acquiring an additional 47,858 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 103,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Magna International by 272.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 72,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 52,971 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at $2,036,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 549.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22,147 shares in the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Magna International from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Magna International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Magna International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magna International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.92.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

