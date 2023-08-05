Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.89 and last traded at $54.89. Approximately 78,993 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 125,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MBUU shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.14.

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.38. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Trading of Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $375.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.24 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 44.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 450.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 145.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Featured Articles

