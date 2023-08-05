Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $162.87 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 5.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMI traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.58. 238,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.06. Marcus & Millichap has a 52 week low of $27.49 and a 52 week high of $41.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.94.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus & Millichap

Several research firms have issued reports on MMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marcus & Millichap from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 25,237 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,053,000 after acquiring an additional 42,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $70.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marcus & Millichap

(Get Free Report)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.